AVCC arrests three ‘kidnappers’

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) claimed to have apprehended kidnappers during a raid conducted in various locations, including near the Jamali flyover on Super Highway, on Monday.

The suspects were identified as Qadir, son of Naseer Ahmed; Amjad Javed (aliases Javed Chaudhry and Amjad Chaudhry), son of Ashiq Ali; and Mamreez Hussain, son of Javed.

The AVCC also rescued an abducted man, Khalil Ahmed, who had been held captive by the alleged kidnappers. Moreover, the police seized a rifle and a pistol from the possession of the arrested men.

According to the police, the suspects were involved in the abduction of Ahmed, son of Kareem Bakhsh, from the Sachal area. They had demanded a ransom of Rs600,000 from the victim’s family, said the officials.

Subsequently, FIR No. 809/23 had been registered at the Sachal police station on June 21. The case was later transferred to the AVCC for further investigation.