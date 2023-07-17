Muharram security plan discussed

TANK: A meeting here on Sunday took stock of the arrangements being made in connection with the security plan for Muharram.

It was learnt that Sector Commander Frontier Corps (South) Brigadier Suhail Bajwa chaired the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib and acting District Police Officer Nasir Khan, officials as well as elders and religious scholars from Sunni and Shia sects attended the meeting.

Sector Commander South Brigadier Suhail Bajwa said the law enforcement agencies would ensure foolproof security during Muharram. He said the Pakistan Army, FC South, police, the law-enforcement agencies and the district administration will spare no effort to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citizens during Muharram. He said that it was the responsibility of all the people and religious scholars belonging to all schools of thought to promote brotherhood and maintain peace during Muharram.

The deputy commissioner and acting DPO briefed the participants about the security arrangements for Muharram. They told the meeting that a control room would be established to monitor the situation.

The meeting asked the religious scholars of all the sects to follow the Home department’s code of ethics and other SOPs to maintain peace and religious harmony.