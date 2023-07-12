Pakistan has been blessed with some of the most scenic areas in the world. These locations ought to be a gold mine for tourism revenues. This is, sadly, not the case due to the widespread mismanagement of tourist sites. Many of these sites lack reliable road access and other crucial facilities such as stable power connections and medical facilities.

Furthermore, there is a lack of implementation of environmental regulations when it comes to tourist spots. We need to properly regulate the tourism industry in order for it to flourish.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu