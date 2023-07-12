Pakistan has been blessed with some of the most scenic areas in the world. These locations ought to be a gold mine for tourism revenues. This is, sadly, not the case due to the widespread mismanagement of tourist sites. Many of these sites lack reliable road access and other crucial facilities such as stable power connections and medical facilities.
Furthermore, there is a lack of implementation of environmental regulations when it comes to tourist spots. We need to properly regulate the tourism industry in order for it to flourish.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
Whenever the Sindh government announces job openings and conducts tests, aspiring candidates have to bear the burden...
The amount of solid waste we produce every day is too much for our waste-management authorities to deal with, given...
K-Electric ought to give more relief to those customers whose usage is less than 500 units per month. Furthermore,...
The recent announcement of the long-awaited IMF deal has been welcomed and celebrated by our government as if a big...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Bilawal, Hina away from country during Swiss FM’s visit’ . It is quite...
The thaw in relations between the US and China appears to have expired. The US seems to be perturbed by the rise of...