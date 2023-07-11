Torching Swat Toll Plaza: 102 PTI leaders and workers arrested

BATKHELA: The Levies force arrested 102 leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the premises after their bail plea was rejected by the Ant-Terrorism Court, Malakand, on Monday.

The arrested PTI leaders included former Member National Assembly Mahboob Shah, former Member Provincial Assembly Humayun Khan, and tehsils chairmen Nasir Ali, Afzal Hussain, Feroz Shah and others and sent them to various police stations. The Motorway authorities had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers in Levies Post Alladhand for arson, ransacking and burning the Swat Toll Plaza.

Former MNA Junaid Akbar was one of the accused nominated in the case and the court had issued his arrest warrant after he did not appear on last hearing.