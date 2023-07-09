Steps to prevent dengue ordered

LAHORE : A divisional meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner M Ali Randhawa for the prevention of dengue here on Saturday.

The commissioner was told in the briefing that from January 1 to July 8, 2023, a total of 93 positive dengue patients were reported in Lahore Division. It was informed in the briefing that there was no death due to dengue from January 1 to July 8, 2023. He said all 75 patients have recovered. He issued instructions to all teaching hospitals to share reporting of dengue patients.