Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran observed across KP

PESHAWAR: The Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran was observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday as all the political forces, traders and general public staged demonstrations to condemn the sacrilegious act and press the government to sever diplomatic and other ties with Sweden.

The traders closed markets for hours after Friday prayers to express their concern over the desecration of Holy Quran.

The activists of different political parties staged protest demonstrations.

In the provincial capital, the main protest was organised by Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.

The JI activists gathered at Hashtnagri Chowk under the leadership of provincial general secretary Abdul Wasi, district president Bahrullah Khan and others.

The protesters were holding banners and placards and chanting slogans against Sweden. They set the Swedish flag on fire to express anger.

The speakers condemned the incident and asked the government to immediately cease all kinds of ties with Sweden. They said that no Muslim would tolerate harming the sanctity of the Holy Quran.

Talking to the media, Governor Ghulam Ali expressed anger over the sacrilegious act. He condemned the incident and said that it has harmed the sentiments of all the Muslims. Such incidents would harm peace at international level, he added.

Members of the caretaker provincial government also staged a protest demonstration.

Talking to reporters, Minister for Information Feroze Jamal Shah said on the directives of the caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan all the cabinet members were present at the protest.

He said that the provincial government condemned the incident and action should be taken against the perpetrators.

The international community should feel the sensitivity of the situation and take steps at international level to prevent such acts, he added.

The activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and staged a protest. They chanted slogans against the Swedish government.

Imamia Jirga brought out a protest procession from Imambargah Koocha Risaldar, which culminated at Qissa Khwani Bazar.

The protesters chanted slogans against Sweden and urged the Muslim rulers to convene a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The speakers said that no Muslim on the earth would tolerate the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Another procession was taken out from the historic Mahabat Khan Mosque. The protestors, led by the chief cleric of the KP Maulana Mohammad Tayyeb Qureshi, marched on different routes and reached the Chowk Yadgar, where they staged a protest demonstration.

The protesters torched the flag of Sweden and chanted slogans against the Swedish government. The speakers stressed the rulers to sever all kinds of ties with Sweden.

The traders held a walk from Milad Chowk to Chowk Yadgar to record the protest.

The protesters were holding banners inscribed with slogans against the Swedish government.

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Malik Mehr Elahi, Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa senior vice- president Haji Waheed, Shakeel Ahmad and other traders spoke on the occasion.

Another protest of traders was held outside the Peshawar Press Club. The traders from the Peshawar Cantonment, Mobile Association Peshawar, Pakistan Muslim League Women Wing, Civil Soldier Organisation, and Musakhel Mohmand Group held the protests.

PDA Employees Association staged a protest rally outside their office in Hayatabad.

Women activists of the Tehreek-e-Ishq-e- Mustafa held a protest walk from Milad House to the Sanam Chowk. The protesting women burned the flag of Sweden.

The Public Transport Owners Association held a separate protest rally on the Grand Trunk Road. Led by Khan Zaman Afridi, the protesters demanded expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Pakistan and severing diplomatic ties with Swedish.

Ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz group staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club. They participants were holding banners and raised slogans.

MANSEHRA: The people from different walks of life on Friday took out rallies in Hazara Division.

In Mansehra, rallies were taken out from different parts of the city and its suburbs. People assembled at Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk after marching through different roads.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters raised slogans against the Swedish government and demanded exemplary punishment for perpetrators.

Maulana Waqarul Haq Usman, the prayer leader of the central mosque, said the desecration in Sweden hurt Muslim Ummah’s sentiments around the world.

Rallies to condemn the desecration and burning of the Holy Quran were taken out in Kohistan, Torghar, Oghi, Balakot and other parts of the Hazara division as well.

SHANGLA: The PTI activists staged rallies in Shangla to condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The rallies were staged in Apluri, Karora, Puran and Chakisar.

Speaking on the occasion, former provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai and others urged the government to sever ties with Sweden.

MINGORA: Rallies were staged across Swat district to demand the government.

The rallies were staged in Mingora, Kanju, Kabal, Barikot and Nishat Chowk.

MARDAN: Various political and religious parties staged protest rallies throughout the district.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and PTI staged separate rallies.

Prayer leaders of different mosques of the Gulibagh area also staged protest rallies outside the Mardan Press Club.

KOHAT: Events were organized in Kohat to record protests against the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The main event was held at the University of Science of Technology Kohat.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Sardar Khan condemned the incident and urged the Muslims to take a united stance on the issue.

Rallies were also staged in Nowshera, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral and other districts of the province.