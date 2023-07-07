Book on Saidu Baba republished with more information

PESHAWAR: Sahib-e-Swat is the title of a research-based book on the life and services of Maulana Akhund Abdul Ghafoor, popularly known as Saidu Baba, which has been republished with additional information.

The manuscript was originally authored by Syed Mohammad Ismail Gilani about a century back during his stay in Mauritius in connection with his religious services. The author’s father, Hafiz Hafeezullah, was among the close aides to Saidu Baba.

The author, too, remained a disciple and student of Sahib-e-Swat. Therefore, the manuscript, which he had written in the Persian language, was based on the primary data he had collected during his meetings with the grandfather (Maulana Akhund) of the founders of the princely state of Swat.

A grandson of the author, Mohammad Zahoorul Haq (late), a known writer of his age, translated the manuscript into Urdu, compiled it into a book and got it published in 1953.

The book soon disappeared from the market as all its copies were sold out.

No other edition of the book could be published since then before the recently printed second version.

Dr Syed Rashid Ali, an offspring of the families of scholars and literati, who serves as an associate professor of Sociology at the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, took the responsibility to recompile, edit and publish the book with some added research. A few new chapters were added to the original work.

Rashid Ali says that they were having a routine family gathering wherein the book came under discussion with the concern that it had disappeared from the libraries and book stalls prompting him to start recompiling it. The 195-page book carries details about the author and co-authors. It covers the different aspects of the life of Saidu Baba.

The main author and his father had personal acquaintance with Saidu Baba, a great scholar, saint and holy warrior of his age. Therefore, authentic data has been included in the book.

The book has been written and translated skillfully as the flow in the writing has been maintained. To the point couplets have been included in almost every page of the book to enhance the beauty of the writing.

The publication is unique because it has been written by the contemporary of Saidu Baba at a time when there was no such trend of writing things and preserving them. The facts given in the book must be new for many.

One of the most startling facts is that Saidu Baba, whose grandchildren became the rulers of Yousafzai (princely) State of Swat, originally belonged to the Safi Mohmand tribe.

His forefathers might have migrated to Swat as he (Saidu Baba) was born in the Shamizai area of the scenic valley, reveals the book.

Sahib-e-Swat had received education from various scholars in Khadakzai area of Malakand, Peshawar, Tordher in Swabi. He had spent a major part of his life first in getting and then disseminating knowledge in Swabi.

He had led wars against the British. His role in the Ambela Buner war in 1863 has also been discussed in the book in detail.

His efforts for the establishment of Islamic government in Swat to counter the expansion of the British has been discussed as well.

Hints have been given in the book as to how his grandchildren Miangul Abdul Wadood and others laid the foundation for the princely state of Swat.

A younger brother of the author, Maulana Abdul Jalil, had served as an advisor to the Wali-e-Swat for eight years. The book is a good addition to literature and Pashtun history.