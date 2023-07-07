Meat, dairy processing zones to be set up, says Ibrahim

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Department Ibrahim Hasan Murad chaired a meeting at his office on Thursday to assess the advancements in the establishment of meat and dairy processing zones within the Small Enterprises Zone project.

Secretary Livestock Masood Anwar and officials from the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised the significance of taking decisive actions to unlock Punjab's potential for milk and meat exports. He affirmed the commitment to developing the livestock sector and expressed determination in establishing meat and dairy processing zones through a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors.

The minister highlighted the substantial opportunities for generating millions of dollars in foreign exchange annually by modernising livestock farming practices. Notably, Pakistan's meat exports have garnered interest from several countries, including China. In this regard, the PBIT will assume a vital role in facilitating meat exports, concluded the minister.