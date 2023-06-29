LWMC Eid cleanliness operation: 281 UC camps, 30 model camps set up

LAHORE:On the directions of the chief minister Punjab, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is all set for Eid cleanliness operation.

LWMC has been preparing and formulating plans regarding cleanliness operation on Eidul Azha, which has been executed with all available as well as the additional resources.

In this regard, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din along with District Administration and Deputy CEOs visited many areas to review and monitor the pre-Eid special cleaning operation, distribution of waste bags, public awareness camps, model camps and camps established at Union Councils level to ensure supply of waste bags.

CEO Babar Sahib Din along with Deputy CEO LWMC Muhammad Aurangzeb and Fahad Mehmood also reviewed the arrangements in various areas of the city including Peco Road, Township, College Road, Johar Town, Allah Hoo Roundabout, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Ferozepur Road, Muslim Town, Gulberg, Liberty and temporary collection points.

He distributed Eidi and water bottles among the workers to motivate the staff posted at LWMC campus and at Chand Raat Zero Waste Operation.

As per the Eid plan department has installed 9 camps in cattle markets, 281 union council camps and 30 model camps from where public can easily get environment friendly waste bags, can file waste related complaint and ensure its redressal.

More than 10,000 workers and 100pc LWMC vehicles are mobilised in field, which are being used in the cleanup operation during all 3 days of Eid.

In order to review the cleanliness operations, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din along with Deputy CEO LWMC Muhammad Auragzeb and Fahad Mehmood also visited temporary collection points of the city. As per the direction of the CEO, all heads of departments along with their teams have been deployed in their respective areas to make this Eidul-Azha cleanliness operation a success.

Babar Sahib Din said department was working tirelessly and with full zeal and zest to maintain cleanliness in the city, LWMC was well prepared for executing Eid cleanliness operation.

He said the department has already executed its pre-Eid cleanliness operation in which city has been made zero waste, ensured cleanliness and washing of 175 major mosques, Eidgahs were washed, installation of union council camps, and distribution of 1.2 million bio degradable waste bags.

In the pre-Eid cleanliness operation in the city department has successfully completed Chand Raat Zero Waste Operations and lifted waste from every nook and corner of the city.

The CEO added, “We would like appeal to all Lahorites for proper usage of waste bags and proper disposal of animals remains. We will ensure unprecedented cleanliness operation during all 3 days of Eid”.

All field staff as well as the corporate staff will remain active in the field to facilitate the citizens for provision of a clean and healthy environment. LWMC Spokesperson Umar Chaudhry said citizens can dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use social media for redressal of their waste related complaints which will remain 24/7 active during Eidul Azha.