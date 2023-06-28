Proper disposal

As Eidul Azha approaches, it is important to ensure that we dispose of the remains of sacrificial animals properly. This is something we have failed to do in the past, particularly in large cities like Karachi. Hopefully, the new mayor of Karachi will have put in place a system to ensure the proper and timely disposal of all remains, preventing the spread of disease and the awful stench that tends to pervade in the days during and after the festival. This festival ought to be an opportunity for us to improve our social circumstances by assisting the poor and needy. We defeat this purpose by simply throwing the remains of sacrificial animals into the streets as it leads to circumstances inimical to our well-being.
Abrar M Peshbeen Baloch
Karachi
