Employees resent salaries non-disbursement

TIMERGARA: Public sector employees having their accounts in the main Timergara branch of the Bank of Khyber (BoK) at Alamzeb Shaheed Chowk on Monday demanded BoK Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities to take action against the bank admin for failure to punch salaries of government employees on June 23 as per directives of the KP government and notification from the finance department in view of Eid ul Azha.

Hayatullah, Jangir Khan, Hameeda Begum, Shakeela and others alleged they visited the bank again and again but returned disappointed from the bank as their salaries were yet to be paid by the bank officials.

“It is only two days to Eid now and I am yet to purchase a sacrificial animal because I could not receive my salary from the BoK Timergara Shaheed Chowk branch,” stated Ziaullah, a government department employee.

Dozens of government employees returned disappointed from the BoK, Shaheed Chowk Timergara Branch, as the bank was yet to punch salaries of government employees in violation of the provincial government orders to release salaries on June 23.“The salaries of government employees would be released by today,” said an official of the bank.