Special cleanliness drive planned for Eidul Azha

TIMERGARA: The local government representatives and officials on Thursday chalked out a strategy for a special cleanliness campaign to be launched on Eidul Azha.

They gathered at a meeting of the Local Government and Rural Development Department (LG&RDD) focal persons for all tehsils in Lower Dir.

The meeting was arranged at the office of Assistant Director LG&RDD headquarters Timergara with AD LG&RDD headquarters Timergara Amir Nizam Durrani and AD tehsil Adenzai, Munda and Samarbagh Umar Rahman in the chair.

Supervisors Dilshad Khan, Zarbaz Khan and Salahuddin Khan were also present.

It was decided that each village and neighbourhood councils having enough funds would hire three janitors to collect the wastes of sacrificial animals at a special garbage point to be disposed of by the TMA vehicles.

The measures taken by all NCs, VCs in view of the directives issued by the provincial government and DG of local government KP for controlling the spread of dengue fever were reviewed.