Call for tangible steps to effectively curb prevailing misogyny in country

The members of the Shura Hamdard Thinkers’ Forum’s Karachi chapter expressed serious apprehensions regarding the prevailing misogyny within the country and called for tangible measures to effectively curb this disturbing phenomenon.

They gave the call in a meeting held at the Hamdard Corporate Head Office recently. It was presided over by Ms. Sadia Rashid, president of the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, on the topic ‘Respect for Women’.

A renowned journalist and writer, Zubeida Mustafa, was invited as guest speaker. The meeting was moderated by Deputy Speaker Shura Col (retd) Mukhtar Ahmad Butt.

Zubeida Mustafa highlighted the invaluable contributions made by women in the Pakistan Movement, emphasizing their active engagement across diverse fields since the inception of the nation in 1947.

She said: “A concerning trend emerged during the 1980s, as the representation of women gradually diminished. Regrettably, the act of flouting laws has become normalized within the country, undermining societal values. While other nations have successfully utilised social media to raise awareness, the negative exploitation of this platform in Pakistan has diminished its significance.”

She added that tragically, women bear the brunt of cyberbullying on social media, with men, particularly the younger generation, engaging in derogatory behaviour. Moreover, the victims of rape are blamed for their choice of clothes, which is highly condemnable societal behaviour.

Professor Dr Tanveer Khalid emphasized that the mistreatment of women on all social levels represents our collective failure as a nation.

Regrettably, women are often accorded respect solely based on their societal roles rather than being recognized as equal human beings, Prof Khalid said, adding that to address this issue, it is crucial to incorporate topics related to respect for women into the curriculum at all educational levels.

Moreover, standing committees should be established in both the National Assembly and the Senate to thoroughly examine this matter. The abhorrent practice of honour killings serves as evidence that erroneous beliefs which contradict Islamic teachings and principles have unfortunately permeated our society, the speaker said.

Qudsia Akbar said, “Regrettably, our society remains entrenched in archaic traditional thinking, overshadowing the progress of modern times. Consequently, an intellectual conflict arises between individuals who recognize the significance of contemporary demands and those adhering to backward orthodox social concepts. This confusion within society has spawned a climate of misogyny. Sadly, political instability and internal discord have given rise to politicians and social influencers who wrongly perpetuate outdated social models as culture and traditions.”

Dr Rizwana Ansari said “It is an unfortunate reality that despite being an Islamic society, it is distressing to observe that women have no safe spaces in society.”

While legislation exists on paper, the true measure of success lies in the prompt and effective enforcement of these laws. Furthermore, the inadequate availability of medical treatment facilities for women has resulted in an escalation of their medical issues. This represents a significant concern that needs to be urgently addressed,” she added.

Noshaba Khalil Sattar said: “This societal malaise has deeply impacted an entire generation, making it exceedingly challenging to change their mindset. It is imperative to foster an understanding among women that they should refrain from distinguishing between their sons and daughters, thus promoting gender equality and unity.”

Professor Dr Hakim Abdul Hannan, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Engr Syed M. Pervez, Cdre (retd) Sadeed Anwar Malik, Dr Amjad Jafri, Dr Abubakr Shaikh and Usman Damohi also spoke on the occasion.