Senate adopts three salaries bills

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Friday adopted three bills on Friday. The adopted bills included Chairman Senate (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Act, 2023, the Deputy Chairman Senate (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Act, 2023; and the Members of Senate (Salaries and Allowances) Act, 2023.

These legislations have been enacted for the betterment and to overcome complexities arising from different election methods, and terms of office outlined in the constitution for both Houses of Parliament. The previous provisions, in effect since 1975, have now been significantly improved and modernized through these new laws. This update was imperative to address the evolving needs of the current era. The drafts of the bills were formulated after reaching a consensus among all parliamentary leaders in the Senate.

According to the Senate Secretariat, the new laws do not cause any salary increases for senators and senate officeholders. “This demonstrates the Senate's commitment to fiscal responsibility and ensuring that public funds are utilized judiciously,” it says. Furthermore, the passage of these bills will not impose an additional burden on the national exchequer. All associated expenses will be managed within the approved budget of the Senate, underscoring the Senate's commitment to financial prudence