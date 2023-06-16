LWMC continues cleaning during rain

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) teams continued cleaning operation during rain in the City.

On the instructions of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, the officers and workers were present in the field to ensure timely disposal for the convenience of the citizens.

To ensure smooth drainage of water, instructions were issued to specifically remove shopping bags and wrappers from the streets. More than 6,000 waste containers were cleared as per routine operation. According to spokesperson for LWMC, sanitation workers were deployed at all the choking points to keep the drainage water flowing, while senior officers were also monitoring in the field. LWMC CEO visited Noor Jahan Road, Liberty Market, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Main Market and MM Alam Road. He reviewed the cleanliness arrangements at Shadman Market, Aiwan-e-Tejarat, Beadon Road, Temple Road, Mall Road, and Jail Road.

He also issued instructions to all town managers to ensure 100% attendance of workers in the field. He requested the citizens to avoid spreading garbage in streets and drains.