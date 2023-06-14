2 girl students run over

TIMERGARA: Two girl students of a private school were crushed to death by a mini-truck on Tuesday, police said.They said the students were returning home after finishing school when a speeding mini-truck crushed them to death at the Toora Tiga area in Timergara.The two slain students were identified as Samreen, a 5th grader and daughter of Samiullah, and Sunehra, a first grader and daughter of Muhammad Bashir. Police arrested the driver and registered the case against him.