PMLN announces support PPP’s Karachi mayor candidate

KARACHI: The Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PMLN will support unconditionally the Pakistan Peoples Partys candidate in the election to the Karachi mayor’s slot.PMLN leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair expressed these views in a meeting with PPP leader and provincial minister Saeed Ghani at his residence on Thursday.Member of Punjab Assembly and former minister Rana Mashhood specially participated in the meeting on the instructions of party chief organizer and senior vice president Maryam Nawaz. Ali Akbar Gujjar, Salman Khan, Khawaja Ghulam Shoaib and Nasiruddin Mehmood also attended the meeting.

Both the party leaders expressed concerns over the fact that for the past several years, Karachi had not been getting the attention it deserved. However, it was fully agreed to solve the problems and construct modern infrastructure, including drainage and water supply and provision of travel facilities to the citizens.Ghani thanked the PMLN leadership for supporting the PPP in the election for Karachi’s mayor post. He said that after the election, the PPP would take the PMLN elected members on board with them and their suggestions would be given priority.He said the PPP with the support of all its allies would end the exploitation of Karachi and make Karachi one of the modern and developed cities of the world.