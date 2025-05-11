Lorde embarks on world tour with unique live collaborations

Lorde recently shares an exciting news for her fans, announcing the tour dates for her International Ultrasound World Tour.

The singer who recently announced her fourth album Virgin is planning on kicking off her tour in September.

The Ribs crooner will be touching down in North America, UK and Europe. The Kiwi singer will collaborate with Blood Orange, the Japanese House, Nilüfer Yana, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack and Oklou on selected dates.

Lorde will begin the tour on September 17 at Austin. She will then stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena before wrapping up the North American leg at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on October 22.

From there, she heads overseas for shows in France, Germany and Denmark, with the full tour coming to a close at Stockholm on December 9.

She promoted the record's first single What Was That with a fan event in New York’s Washington Square Park on April 23, where she premiered the song and shot part of its music video.

Lorde’s new album Virgin will be released on June 27.