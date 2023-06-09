PhD thesis defended

MINGORA: Mahboob Ali, the correspondent for The News and Geo News, has been awarded a doctoral degree in Media and Communication Studies from International Islamic University (IIU) Islamabad after successfully defending his research thesis.
The scholar’s research dissertation was on “Impact of Hierarchy of Influence Model: An Assessment of journalists’ perceptions from the conflict zone.”His thesis was evaluated by two foreign professors including Jake Lynch (Australia) and Dr. Davis (South Africa).The external examiners were Professors Dr. Abdul Siraj (Bahria University) and Dr. Bakht Rawan, Associate Professor at Department of Mass Communication, Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad.
The internal examiners were Dr Inamur Rahman, head of Department of Mass and Communication Department, IIU, Islamabad. He accomplished his research work under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Dean faculty of Social Sciences at the IIU.
