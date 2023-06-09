I am writing to express my concerns about the excessive television advertisements in Pakistan which promote politicians and political parties credibly accused or convicted of corruption. These advertisements not only glorify corrupt leaders, but also paint a false picture of their political parties. These parties appear to be more concerned with projecting a positive image than with working for the development of the country. They are a method of deceiving the public and diverting their attention away from the true challenges confronting the country.
Furthermore, the cost of these advertisements is a source of concern. It is a waste of taxpayers’ money that could be put to better use. It is about time for the government to take note of this situation and implement necessary regulations to limit political party advertising.
Hareem Irfan
Islamabad
