Alleged terrorist killed in encounter

PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist was killed and a few were injured in an encounter with police and Counter-Terrorism Department personnel in Matani in the early hours of Tuesday.Senior Superintendent of Police, CTD, Kashif Abbasi told reporters that the police, CTD and security force conducted an operation in Matani after a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The official said the terrorists opened fire on the cops and an exchange of fire took place during which one terrorist was killed. The official said a few terrorists were also wounded in the attack but they managed to escape. A search operation was going on in the area. Police recovered explosives and ammunition from the area. The SSP CTD said the terrorist incidents have declined in Peshawar and nearby towns due to actions by police and CTD in the last few weeks.

He added the Sheena network has been involved in terrorist incidents in the area and actions were underway against it. A few days back wall chalking in favour of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had appeared in the nearby Hassankhel area. The official said the group was behind the wall chalking as well as an attack on a security post.