HEC invites applications for scholarships

Islamabad:Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Helmut-Schmidt-Programme Master’s Scholarships for Public Policy and Good Governance 2024, to contribute to promoting good governance and civil society structures in developing and emerging countries. According to HEC, the Programme offers future leaders master’s courses in disciplines that are of special relevance for social, political, and economic development, prepares them in a practice-oriented course for responsible positions in or for their home regions and contributes to establishing economic and social institutions that are democratically oriented and designed to overcome social inequalities.

The graduates from developing and emerging countries (bachelor or equivalent) with a well-qualified first university degree and above-average grades (upper third) in Social and Political Sciences, Law, Economics, Public Policy and Administration, willing to actively contribute to the social, political and economic development of their home countries/regions, who have already gained practical experience relevant for the programme (professional experience, internships, political/social commitment). Academic education in one of the master’s courses, listed below and selected by the DAAD, will take place from September/October 2024. DAAD scholarship holders are exempt from paying tuition fees.