Inclusive schools

The current challenges in Karachi’s education system include disparities in access, quality and resources, outdated teaching methods and inadequate funding. Many public schools in Karachi suffer from dilapidated infrastructure, a shortage of qualified teachers and a lack of facilities. This perpetuates inequalities, particularly for marginalized students. Additionally, the prevailing examination-oriented approach prioritizes rote memorization over critical thinking, hindering students’ ability to compete globally. Moreover, insufficient investment in education exacerbates these issues. Pakistan’s education budget falls short of the recommended four per cent of GDP, limiting infrastructure development, teaching materials and professional development opportunities for teachers.
Investing in an inclusive education system is crucial for Karachi’s future. It is essential that policymakers and education authorities prioritize reforms and allocate sufficient resources for equitable access and quality education.
Laiba Naeem
Karachi
