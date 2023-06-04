Search operations conducted to ensure safety of Chinese

MANSEHRA: The police on Saturday carried out search and strike operations around the projects being executed by Chinese companies across the district.

The police personnel and lady constables led by deputy superintendents of police of their respective jurisdictions carried out the search and strike operations in Darband, Jabori and Balakot areas where the Chinese were either executing different development projects or had settled at camps.

The operations were being conducted on orders of District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi to ensure the foolproof security of the Chinese.

A press release issued by the Police Department said that around 150 houses and places were searched out and locals were questioned during the operation. “This operation would continue in parts of the district as other measures are being taken by the police for the safety of foreigners,” the press release said.

It said that hotels were linked to a central monitoring room at police headquarters and any suspect or outlaw wanted by police would be rounded up upon entering their premises.

“The hoteliers and locals are extending support and cooperation in maintaining law and order in the district,” the press release added.