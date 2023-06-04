World-class tourist resort to be built at Keenjhar Lake: Imtiaz

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday said the provincial government has decided to build a world-class tourist resort at the Keenjhar Lake in Thatta. During a meeting of the steering committee on tourism that he chaired, Shaikh said the provincial government is determined to make the Keenjhar Lake an attractive tourist centre on the directions of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.He said that domestic and foreign tourists will be provided with all the modern facilities at the tourist centre.

“With the construction of a modern resort, domestic and foreign tourists will be attracted to the entertainment place.”

The minister said that a suitable location for the construction of the modern resort at the Keenjhar Lake is being searched. “The construction of the resort will open doors for employment and business, and it will become a source of foreign exchange for the country.” The meeting was informed that the resort will consist of modern facilities, and will be of world-class standard.The minister said that there are many places for tourism in the province, and it is necessary to provide modern facilities at the tourist attractions so that not only domestic but also foreign tourists are attracted to these places.

“The Sindh government is determined in this

regard, and the measures regarding the provision

of modern facilities at the Keenjhar Lake are part

of this plan,” he said, adding that the place for the construction of the resort will be identified immediately.