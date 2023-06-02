Privacy breach

Islamabad High Court Justice Babar Sattar recently raised a most significant question: who is responsible for recording and disseminating the audio leaks? Ever since these leaks have emerged, few have bothered to ask this fundamental question.

We must ask how one’s privacy can be breached so brazenly and our inability to instead use this material as political ammunition, regardless of how it has been obtained, reflects very poorly on the state of our discourse.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala