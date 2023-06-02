Two senior leaders of PTI Sindh chapter quit party

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh's senior vice president Amir Bakhsh Bhutto and vice president Allah Bakhsh Unnar have also announced to part ways with the party. Addressing a press conference in Larkana, Amir Bakhsh Bhutto condemned the attacks on army installations and said that ransacking the Corps Commander House was not a politics.He said that he wanted to leave the party a year ago, adding his decision has got nothing to do with the current situation. He added that he would take a decision on his political future after staying away from politics for some time.

Similarly, Syed Gul Shah, president PTI district Khairpur, also bid farewell to the party and said that he took the decision due to his domestic engagements.