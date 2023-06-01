Man gets death in blasphemy case

MARDAN: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday convicted a man of committing blasphemy and sentenced him to death along with a fine of Rs400,000. The convict had made a false claim of being a prophet using a mosque loudspeaker at Gulibagh in the limits of Hoti Police Station six year ago. The court awarded the death sentence to Irfan, a resident of Gulibagh, who had falsely claimed to be a prophet.The members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who were present at the mosque at that time, had caught him and subsequently handed him over to the police. The police had registered a case against him. The court also awarded him a 10-year imprisonment under two other sections of the law.
PESHAWAR: A wanted terrorist was killed during an encounter with police and Counter- Terrorism Department in Dera...
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazl Elahi has said that thousands of acres of land in...
PESHAWAR: A special committee, constituted for resolving the financial issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of...
TIMERGARA: Lower Dir police on Wednesday recovered an expensive cell-phone within 24 hours after it was stolen from a...
KARACHI: The central bank on Wednesday permitted banks to buy dollars from the interbank market to settle...
ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, shared his vision of five...