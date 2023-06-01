‘Citizens whose vehicles were torched in May 9 violence to get new ones’

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has announced that the provincial government will soon provide new motorcycles to people who lost their vehicles in the incidents of arson and violence on the roads of Karachi on May 9.During a media interaction on Wednesday, he said that the police had received details of the motorcycles that were damaged or destroyed by violent rioters. Barrister Wahab stated that the Sindh government would also compensate individuals whose personal motor vehicles were affected by the violent incidents on May 9. He mentioned that the violent activists and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had engaged in damaging and vandalising public and private assets on the roads of Karachi following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.