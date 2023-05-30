Four dead in boat accident on Italy’s Lake Maggiore

ROME: Four people died when a boat carrying tourists overturned on Lake Maggiore in strong winds, including an Israeli and two holidaying Italians who worked in intelligence, officials said. The boat tipped over on Sunday evening off Lisanza, at the southern end of the lake in northern Italy, after the weather suddenly turned stormy. “The bodies of four people have been recovered,” fire brigade spokesman Luca Cari told AFP on Monday.
