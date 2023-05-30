Sands and gravel bury several vehicles in Balakot

MANSEHRA: The muddy water flowed on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road on Monday and buried several vehicles but motorists escaped unhurt in the Bangian area of Balakot. “Many vehicles buried in sands and gravel flowed on the road but motorists travelling to various parts of the country were rescued safely,” Seeedur Rehman , the deputy superintendent of police , told reporters.

The main artery also remained blocked for many hours after vehicles buried in sand and gravel were retrieved and the right of way was cleared to traffic.The motorists who were on their way to respective destinations from different parts of the country were stranded on the road as their vehicles were buried when gushing muddy water appeared in front of them and overpowered the main artery.

Seeedur Rehman who rushed to the spot along with the police party rescued motorists and their families stranded on the road in their vehicles.“The stranded families also including women remained safe miraculously as flooding water couldn’t sweep away their vehicles along with it and instead they were buried in sands and gravel,” he said.The traffic between Mansehra and Balakot remained suspended for hours owing to the heavy flow of muddy water.