Students highlight varsities role in countering extremism

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) organized an inter-university speech competition here at Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar, bringing together talented students from various private institutions.

The theme, “The Role of Universities in Sustainable Development, Peace, and Counter-Violent Extremism,” highlighted the global challenges at hand, said a press release.The students delivered speeches, shedding light on universities’ role in fostering sustainable development, peace, and countering extremism.