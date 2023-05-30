Students highlight varsities role in countering extremism

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) organized an inter-university speech competition here at Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar, bringing together talented students from various private institutions.
The theme, “The Role of Universities in Sustainable Development, Peace, and Counter-Violent Extremism,” highlighted the global challenges at hand, said a press release.The students delivered speeches, shedding light on universities’ role in fostering sustainable development, peace, and countering extremism.
KARACHI: The central bank’s governor on Monday said the conversion of public debt into Shariah-compliant instruments...
GHALLANAI: The Anti-leishmania fumigation is going to begin in the remote areas of Parang Ghaar tehsil in Mohmand...
LAHORE: The Lahore College for Women University took a significant step towards embracing digital education and...
PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders of instigating...
LAHORE: Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that the government is taking all possible measures to provide...