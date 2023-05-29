‘Positive mindset of youth crucial to deal with May 9 like incidents’

Islamabad: In his special message to all the teachers by Professor Dr. Siraj Salam, the Central President of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) has said that the stability, peace, and development of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan should be above all political affiliations.
He strongly condemned the tragic events of May 9 on behalf of all the students and faculty members of CUI. President ASA while meeting with the university Professors said that the role of Professors in the development and stability of the country is very important and Professors should contribute to this regard.
ISLAMABAD: After Israel now Russian hackers are active to hack sensitive information and data of Pakistanis, including...
ISLAMABAD: A shipment carrying 750,000 barrels or 100,000 tonnes of discounted Russian crude oil is set to dock at...
Imran Khan has been accused of radicalising young people in Pakistan for political purposes. His speeches and the use...
ISLAMABAD: A special parliamentary committee for the sacked employees has directed the Pakistan Electronic Media...
Karachi: School of Business Studies , Institute of Business Administration Karachi, organized an International...
Rawalpindi: A 14-year-old boy was killed and seven others of a family got injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a...