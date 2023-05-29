Protesters block Super Highway after eatery worker killed during mugging bid

A massive traffic jam was reported late on Sunday night on the main Super Highway after scores of people staged a protest against the killing of a young man during a mugging bid. The young man, 25-year-old Nadeem, son of Ameen, was killed and his brother injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid near Janjal Goth on the Super Highway within the limits of the Site Superhighway Industrial Area police station.

According to the witnesses, both the victims were brothers and worked at an eatery. They said the deceased was shot once in his chest and died shortly after the incident, while his injured brother sustained a bullet injury in his foot.

The body and the injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Following the incident, scores of people gathered on the Super Highway and blocked it for the traffic, causing massive snarl-ups on both sides of the highway near New Sabzi Mandi. They also set tyres on fire on the road.

The protesters claimed that the mugging incidents had been on the rise in the area and the police had taken no action to curb street crime. Later, a contingent of the police reached the scene and dispersed the protesters after assuring them that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story.