Transfers, postings

LAHORE : The Caretaker Government of Punjab has transferred and made several Assistant Commissioners as officers on special duty (OSDs). According to a notification issued on Saturday, Sajjad Mahmood Babar has been appointed AC Vehari, Mudassar Arif AC Talagang, while M Haider, AC Bhakkar was made OSD. Syed Tamseel Abbas Naqvi was appointed as AC Bhakkar, Abdul Hanan Khan was appointed as AC Kamalia, Ahmad Naveed Sohri was appointed as AC Khanewal, M Zahid Iqbal was appointed as AC Kot Chatta, M Abid Shabbir AC Kaloorkot was made OSD. Zulfikar Ali Khan has been posted as AC Kaloorkot, Ghulam Murtaza has been posted as AC Isa Khel, Majid bin Ahmad has been made OSD from AC Chiniot. Ashfaq Ahmed was made AC Chiniot. Ashfaq Rasool was made OSD from AC Quaidabad. M Owais Sarwar was appointed AC Quaidabad, Rana Amjad Mehmood was appointed AC Pattoki.