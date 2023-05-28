TEXPO marks B2B deals

KARACHI: Business to business (B2B) deals at TEXPO have generated $500 million business between Pakistani exporters and international buyers, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) shared the estimates on Saturday.

According to TDAP, $500 million business deals have been materialised in two days at the Pakistan's largest textile exhibition, which is underway at Karachi Expo Center.

The initiative of TDAP has the support of a number of textile companies, including Sapphire linen, Alkaram towels, Shades Home décor, United Textiles, Legacy textiles, Siddiq sons, Combine Textile Sourcing, Interloops, US Apparel, Nova Leather, Combine Holding, Chotani, Soorti, Fateh Industries, Limton Corporation, etc. The company are expecting orders from foreign buyers.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry was also on board with TDAP and business interactions with Senegalese, Chinese, Malaysian, Madagascar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Russian Delegation. The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry also had long interactive/B2B session with Deutsche Messe, Dakar, Senegal, Malaysian, Chinese, Netherland, Kenyan and German delegations.

TDAP said the event would contribute in enhancing the country’s image, coupled with generating economic activity in the country in general, and within the textile export community in particular.