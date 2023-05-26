Nation indebted to forces’ sacrifices: Peshawar mayor

PESHAWAR: Mayor Capital Metropolitan Government Zubair Ali said on Thursday that the nation was indebted to the unprecedented sacrifices of the security forces.

Mayor Zubair Ali through a statement issued here said that security forces of Pakistan had always successfully tackled every challenge posed to the security of the country.He said the nation remembers their sacrifices and pays tribute to the martyred soldiers. He said the government had decided to commemorate May 25 as Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the security forces.

He said the security forces were protecting the properties and lives of the countrymen and that the nation would not forget their sacrifices and would not let their sacrifices go in vain.The district administration organised Takreem-e-Shuhada functions in different parts of the provincial capital to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Rallies were also arranged at Milad Chowk, Ashraf Road, Board Bazaar, Saddar, Grand Trunk Road and other parts in Peshawar.Special Assistant to the caretaker chief Minister Malik Meher Elahi also led one rally along with government officials, traders and students. The participants of the rallies paid tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, police, and other departments.

Floral wreaths were also laid at the graves of the martyrs. The participants said that security forces personnel laid their lives for the security of the country and that their sacrifices would be remembered. They said that families of the martyrs would be taken care of to acknowledge the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers.