Russian language course offered

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Ural State Pedagogical University (USP­U), Russia, is offering a three-month course in ‘Russian Language’.

Experienced trainers from Russian universities will teach course online for the first three weeks, a press release on Monday said. During the course, the students will be taught face-to-face at ‘Russian Language and Culture Centre for Pakistan’ in AIOU for the remaining two months. Admission to this course is free and the form is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). This certificate will help students apply for hundreds of scholarships at the master’s and Ph.D levels in Russia. For more information and details about this course, students can contact AIOU by emailing at overseas@aiou.edu.pk and ice@aiou.edu.pk