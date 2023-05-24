Russian language course offered

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Ural State Pedagogical University (USPU), Russia, is offering a three-month course in ‘Russian Language’.
Experienced trainers from Russian universities will teach course online for the first three weeks, a press release on Monday said. During the course, the students will be taught face-to-face at ‘Russian Language and Culture Centre for Pakistan’ in AIOU for the remaining two months. Admission to this course is free and the form is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). This certificate will help students apply for hundreds of scholarships at the master’s and Ph.D levels in Russia. For more information and details about this course, students can contact AIOU by emailing at overseas@aiou.edu.pk and ice@aiou.edu.pk
Islamabad:Tax policy on tobacco consumption is yet to achieve its goals, contrasting with successful efforts seen in...
Rawalpindi:On the special directives of DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig, City Traffic Police jointly with...
Rawalpindi:The residents spent restless day and sleepless night due to long power breakdown in Adiala and Chakri grid...
Rawalpindi:Punjab Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that basic health facilities are the basic right of every...
Islamabad:The district administration of Islamabad sealed an illegal clinic, five shops, and four illegal petrol and...
Islamabad: The College of Anaesthesiologists of Ireland has elected to award an Honorary Fellowship of the College to...