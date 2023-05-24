Asad summits Mount Everest

KARACHI: Pakistan's mountaineer Asad Ali Memon climbed the Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world at 8,848 metres. In his descent, he got stuck in bad weather, which left a few injuries including a dislocated hand, a knee injury, and harsh burns, according to his team's press release on Monday night. "Hopefully, he will recover in a day or two before he flies back to Pakistan," Asad's team added. Asad became the only person from the province of Sindh to summit Mount Everest.