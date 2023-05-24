Asad summits Mount Everest

KARACHI: Pakistan's mountaineer Asad Ali Memon climbed the Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world at 8,848 metres. In his descent, he got stuck in bad weather, which left a few injuries including a dislocated hand, a knee injury, and harsh burns, according to his team's press release on Monday night. "Hopefully, he will recover in a day or two before he flies back to Pakistan," Asad's team added. Asad became the only person from the province of Sindh to summit Mount Everest.
LAHORE: Zimbabwe Select thrashed Pakistan Shaheens by seven wickets to claim the fourth game to take 3-1 lead in the...
ISLAMABAD: Favourites Wapda got off to a strong start in the 34th National Games’ Team event, beating Islamabad 2-0...
BARCELONA: Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has developed into La Liga´s most devastating player on the pitch while...
BEIRUT: Asian Football Confederation president, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, said the body wanted to host...
LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods ruled himself out on Tuesday of playing in the US Open as he recovers from right ankle...
ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Doping Authority of Pakistan working under the Pakistan Sports Board with prior approval of the...