Shehbaz, Raisi inaugurate border market today

Shehbaz, Raisi inaugurate the border market today.—AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi will jointly inaugurate Mand-Pishin Border Sustenance Marketplace and Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line at the Mand-Pishin border crossing point on Thursday.

One of the six border markets to be constructed along the Pak-Iran common border — the Mand-Pishin Border Sustenance Marketplace — will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.

The Polan-Gabd Electricity “Transmission Line plays a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the region, including households and businesses, by bringing-in additional 100MW of electricity from Iran.

The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighbouring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively. It also serves as a significant stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries,” added the Foreign Office.