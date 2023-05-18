Shehbaz, Raisi inaugurate border market today

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi will jointly inaugurate Mand-Pishin Border Sustenance Marketplace and Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line at the Mand-Pishin border crossing point on Thursday.
One of the six border markets to be constructed along the Pak-Iran common border — the Mand-Pishin Border Sustenance Marketplace — will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.
The Polan-Gabd Electricity “Transmission Line plays a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the region, including households and businesses, by bringing-in additional 100MW of electricity from Iran.
The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighbouring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively. It also serves as a significant stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries,” added the Foreign Office.
