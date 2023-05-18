Dr Shafaq to feature in Egypt pageant event

LAHORE:Newly-crowned Miss Pakistan Universal Dr Shafaq Akhtar will feature in her next pageant event in Egypt after participating in pageant competitions in Turkey and Cambodia.

Dr Shafaq Akhtar was the first Christian girl and a doctor to be crowned Miss Pakistan Universal in 2022. Dr Shafaq, without any affiliation with the modelling world, started concentrating on representing Pakistan on international platforms. She has so far participated in Miss Aura International, Miss Planet and currently Miss Elite contest. She won Miss Rixos Sungate in Miss Aura International in Turkey, and Miss Humanity in Miss Planet contest in Cambodia.

When asked about her entry in pageant industry, she said, “I always saw many girls representing different countries in pageant competitions and then I planned to represent Pakistan. Then I spoke to the President of Miss Pakistan Sonia Ahmed and she told me that one does not have to be a model and that this field is open to all girls of all ages. I got motivation from Sonia’s words and I participated in different pageant competitions and managed to win three titles for Pakistan.”

Pageants are about representation, making friends worldwide and travelling to different countries and enjoying the experience! I had a blast in Turkey, Cambodia and soon I will be off to the Land of the Open Museum—Egypt.

I would have never thought to have visited these places in my lifetime, but I have seen so much in such little time. Plus, I have friends from all around the world,” said Dr. Shafaq.