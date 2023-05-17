HRCP opposes trying civilians under Army Act

LAHORE: The HRCP has opposed the use of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and the Official Secrets Act 1923 to try civilians. While those responsible for arson and damaging public and private property during the recent protests should be held to account, they remained entitled to due process, the HRCP said in a statement issued on Tuesday. It said all those civilians tried under these acts in the past should also have their cases transferred to civil courts.
ISLAMABAD: An international brand of tobacco sector has decided to reduce its activities in Pakistan by 25 percent in...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has admitted that after its establishment, the formation of an...
LAHORE/MULTAN: Police on Tuesday continued operations to indentify and arrest miscreants involved in damaging public...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a supplementary grant of Rs5.57...
LAHORE: Scholars of different schools of thought on Tuesday stressed the need for forging complete unity and...
LAHORE: A three-day second international conference on “Trends and Research in Chemistry” started at the...