‘First requisite for progress of nation is unity in society’

The closing ceremony of the 7th International Multi-topic ICT Conference was jointly organised by the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and the Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET) at the SSUET campus with the support of both the IEEE Karachi Section and the Sindh Higher Education Commission in terms of technical collaboration.

The theme of the conference was ‘Artificial Intelligence Convergence Towards Sustainable Communication’. The conference was attended by local and international research scholars, while keynote speakers included Prof Mithun Mukherjee, Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology, China; Dr Enrique Nava, University of Malaga, Spain; Dr Atif Siddiqui, Airbus Defence & Space, UK; and Dr Nadeem Abbas, Linnaeus University, Sweden. IEEE International Multi-topic Conference, INMIC (International Conference on Emerging Technologies) is the flagship annual conference of the IEEE in Pakistan.

Addressing the event, the chief guest, former MUET vice chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, said that aside from different benefits, the conference offers an opportunity for researchers and scholars to sit together and discuss different options to serve mankind and bring a positive change in society for the betterment of people.

“We need to complement each other instead of competing with each other. We need people who can make a difference. Sir Syed University is a symbol of promoting education.” SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar’s message stated: “The first requisite for the progress of a nation is brotherhood and unity among different sections of society.”

He said: “This spirit of unity and collaboration was truly embodied in the INMIC 2023. We share a sense of accomplishment, having persistently explored state-of-the-art ideas. The three-day conference has facilitated fruitful in-depth discussions and communication.”

SSUET VC Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that the conference has projected to share significant knowledge into state-of-the-art advances and cutting-edge technologies, which is expected to acquire tremendous interest with the enormous presence of a quality audience. “The conference resulted in a fruitful discussion. We have learned a lot from the keynote sessions delivered by the amazing research scholars,” he added.

Presenting a vote of thanks, SSUET Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the conference was aimed at bringing together a wide spectrum of international experts to facilitate a creative environment for the promotion of research collaboration and knowledge transfer. He appreciated the contributions of keynote speakers towards imparting valuable knowledge to the participants of the conference and for adding glamour and extra value to the conference through their physical presence.

Meritorious professor and chair of the IEEE Karachi Chapter, Prof Dr Bhawani Shankar Chowdhry, said: “Based on collaboration, cooperation and continuity, INMIC introduced a new dimension.

The conference made Sir Syed University and Mehran University go global, achieving more than 10 projects.” INMIC is a gateway to so many other opportunities. Coordinator and Dean, Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Prof Dr Muhammad Aamir said INMIC has been a regular feature of Sir Syed University and Mehran University. “For the conference, around 154 papers were submitted, among which 40 were presented. Knowledge and research outcome was shared by 12 keynote speakers. The conference had different sessions.”