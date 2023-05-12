Elahi’s bail plea dismissed

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday dismissed a bail petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case related to an attack on police officials during the raid on his residence.
The court dismissed the bail application because the former chief minister didn't appear before the court. An application was moved before the court by the ex-CM seeking a one-time exemption from personal appearance, which the court refused to accept and dismissed his bail plea. The court said that the petitioner needed to appear before the court to get interim bail. Parvez Elahi is facing a case for attacking police officials after a raid was conducted by anti-corruption officials on his house to arrest him.
