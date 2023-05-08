JI stages rally against price-hike, lawlessness

TIMERGARA: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Sunday staged a protest rally against the government’s failure to control inflation and lawlessness in the country.

Dozens of JI workers gathered at Ahyaul Uloom Balambat on the call of party’s chief Sirajul Haq and marched on the road. Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government, the protesters reached the Gorgorai Chowk and blocked the road for vehicular traffic for some time.

JI district chief Aizazul Mulk Afkari, general secretary Yaqubur Rehman, JI candidate for PK-15 Shad Nawaz Khan, president Anjuman-i-Tajiran, Timergara, Haji Anwaruddin and others spoke on the occasion.

The price-hike and devaluation of Pakistani currency had forced the poor people to commit suicide, they added. They said the people were unable to purchase wheat flour, sugar, rice, pulses, medicines and petroleum products due to the exorbitant prices.

They also expressed concern over the frequent target killings in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said the government had failed to fulfill its responsibility. The speakers held both the Pakistan Democratic Movement and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf responsible for the prevailing mess.

“The government has been doing nothing to control inflation and they have left the country on the mercy of International Monitary Fund and other world financial institutions,” said Afkari, adding, the JI would continue its protest against the price-hike as no other party dared to raise voice for the rights of the poor people. Earlier, the JI nominated its candidate for PK-13.

JUI-F CLARIFICATION: The Jamiat Ulema-i- Islam-Fazl district deputy general secretary Bakht Naseem Mohmand on Sunday said that 85 per cent pending files at the office of district education officer male had been cleared by the in-charge DEO Mahboob Ilahi.

He said the in-charge DEO was performing his duties even on off days to provide timely relief to the applicants.