PTI workers protest FIR against Murad Saeed

BATKHELA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists on Thursday staged a sit-in outside the deputy commissioner office to protest the registration of first information report against PTI leader and former minister Murad Saeed by the Levies force in Dargai.

The protesting PTI workers blocked main road for traffic and chanted slogans against the district administration.The protest was staged on the call of PTI divisional president Fazal Hakim against the FIR registered by the Dargai Levies police station against Murad Saeed. The protesters chanted slogans against the government and district administration and termed the FIR registration a political victimization.

They urged the government to quash the case against the ex-PTI minister or else they would launch a protest movement.Prior to the protest, the district administration had deputed heavy contingent of Levies force for the security of DC office and other government installation.

The personnel of Levies force had besieged the DC office and placed razor-wire on the road leading to the building. People, particularly passengers and motorists, faced great hardships due to blockade of main road by the protesters.