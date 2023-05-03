Protesters demand early completion of project

TIMERGARA: Dozens of shopkeepers and residents here on Tuesday staged a protest asking the district administration to timely complete the under-construction Timergara Khwar project.

The water from the stream inundated roads, shops and houses in Timergara after heavy rain lashed the city. Following directives of Lower Dir’s Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad Marwat, Assistant Director Headquarters Timergara Amir Nizam Durrani visited the under-construction Timergara Khwar project and held negotiations with the protesters who were demanding early completion of the project causing inconvenience to the residents.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after the official assured them that the district administration would remove their grievances. Later on, Amir Nizam Durrani visited Khungi and Paito Yar Khan Banda to assess the damage caused by the torrential rains to a portion of a road and some houses. Also in the day, Amir Nizam Durrani attended the training session arranged by the officials of Lower Dir Rescue Emergency for Jawans of civil defence at Balambat Council hall.