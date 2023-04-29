Police PRO, his son sent on physical remand

LAHORE : A local court on Friday handed over Punjab Police Public Relations Officer Nayab Haider and his son to police on a two-day physical remand.



The duo is accused of manhandling an officer of an intelligence agency. Haider was arrested after a case was registered against him on the complaint of Major Muhammad Ibrahim at the South Cantt Police Station. Haider, his son Zarghan Abbas and others were nominated in the case. As per the FIR, an altercation occurred between Haider and the intelligence officer for slow driving on the Cavalry Ground flyover. The car of the officer was hit from behind and Haider and his accomplices beat him. They also tried to abduct him and hurled life threats to him.The court has directed the police to produce the accused again on May 1.