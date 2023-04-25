13 killed in Sehwan accident

A still image of a passenger van that plunged into a ditch near Sehwan toll plaza. — Twitter/@ImamKeerio1/file

SEHWAN: At least 13 persons lost their lives in a lorry-van collision on the Indus Highway, near Sehwan Sharif, on Monday.

Seven other passengers were critically injured who were transferred to hospital. The accident took place due to overspeeding by the lorry driver that hit the van. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident.

They expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for high ranks of the departed souls, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. They wished recovery of the injured and directed to provide all available medical treatment to the injured.