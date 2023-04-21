Already delayed polls can be held after 205 days: Siraj

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq Thursday told the Supreme Court that elections have already been delayed and can be even held after 205 days.

The JI Ameer appeared before the Supreme Court three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Munib Akhtar, hearing a petition seeking the holding of general elections to the National Assembly and provincial assemblies on the same date.

“Elections have already been delayed past 90 days. If elections can wait for 105 days after the dissolution of two provincial assemblies, then they can also be held after 205 days,” Siraj said.

He added that the judiciary, army and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should stay away from politics and urged everyone to take a step back from their stance. “The judiciary should leave this matter to the political parties and honour its word,” Haq said.

He told the court that for a political dialogue, it was essential for all participants to be flexible about their respective positions and the approach of the parties should not be dictated by ego or pride.

Siraj said that dialogue and consultation are not an option in public affairs but a duty as enunciated in the Holy Qurán.

He submitted that the 1973 Constitution forms the inalienable basis for our political structure through the democratic government for which elections are indispensable.

He contended that the election was not a matter concerning two political parties only but the will of the nation as a whole, adding that the world is changing and Pakistan must resolve its own issues. Sirajul Haq suggested a time frame under which two important events ought to be accounted for, first, the wheat harvesting season in May and secondly the occasion of Haj. According to him, general elections could be held immediately after that.